MONTREAL -- Montreal Police announced Tuesday evening the temporary closure of service counters at neighbourhood stations, operational centers, headquarters and all other facilities to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The SPVM said it wanted to "adapt its service offer according to the collective efforts requested by the government to avoid the spread of COVID-19 among the population."

The police service has assured that it will continue to offer the same service for the safety of citizens.

People wishing to contact the SPVM can call 911 in the event of a situation requiring immediate assistance, call their neighbourhood police station, write a police report online or contact their neighbourhood police station via the website spvm.qc.ca.