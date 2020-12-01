MONTREAL -- A Pierrefonds long-term care facility has become home to one of the worst second-wave COVID-19 outbreaks in the province.

On Monday, the most recent day for which data is available, the West Island Manor reported eight new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 40 since the start of the pandemic in March. Twelve staff members have also tested positive for the disease.

According to government data, 53 per cent of residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and one person has died from the virus.

A spokesperson for the West Island regional health authority said all patients and staff have been or will soon be tested for the virus.

West Island Manor administration did not return a request for comment.

OUTBREAKS AT LAKESHORE HOSPITAL

The Lakeshore Hospital is also the site of COVID-19 outbreaks, with three separate units reporting new cases.

The regional health authority said contact tracing efforts are underway as the hospital is identifying which staff members cared for which patients. Employees are also being tested for the virus.