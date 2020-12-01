MONTREAL -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec reached mid-June levels on Tueday as the province reported another 26 over a 24-hour period, for a total of 719.

Tuesday's update also saw another 1,177 cases of COVID-19 added to the provincial total, which now stands at 143,548 since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec's seven-day average currently stands at about 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

Twenty-eight more deaths linked to the disease were also reported on Tuesday, three of which took place in the past 24 hours. Another 22 are from sometime between Nov. 24 and 29, one is from Nov. 24 and two more are from an unknown date.

A total of 7,084 people have now died from COVID-19 in Quebec.

Of those receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, 98 are in the intensive care ward, which is four more than Monday's total.

Montreal reported the highest increase in COVID-19 cases of any Quebec region on Tuesday, with 306 (total 51,462), followed by Monteregie, with 196 (total 20,298), Laval, with 120 (total 11,584), and Quebec City, with 119 (total 11,897).

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 20,326 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 29 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

This is a developing story that will be updated.