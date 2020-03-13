MONTREAL -- The Montreal Casino is closed until further notice as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after Premier François Legault called for the cancellation of all gatherings of 250 people or more.

Health officials continue to insist hand-washing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition, Legault is asking anyone who recently came back from travelling abroad to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms, including coughing, fever and difficulty breathing.

The casino is the latest Montreal establishment to announce it will be closing its doors in response to fears surrounding the virus.

Across the city, libraries, pools, arenas, community centres – including the Planetarium and the Claude-Robillard complex – are closed.

Several events have also been cancelled, including the Saint-Patrick's Day parade and the Greek Independence Day parade.

As of Friday morning, Quebec has recorded 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Anyone who believes they are showing symptoms of the virus, such as coughing, fever and difficulty breathing, are asked to call 811.

The province has also set up a hotline to answer any questions about coronavirus: 1 877 644 4545.