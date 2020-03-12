MONTREAL -- With widespread worry about the spread of COVID-19, many events and gatherings in and around Montreal have been cancelled.

Quebec Premier François Legault on Thursday asked that organizers cancel all indoor events with more than 250 people, as well as 'non-essential' gatherings.

Here is a list of events in Montreal that have been cancelled or postponed so far.

We will update this post with the latest information as we receive it.

- The Montreal Symphony Orchestra has announced it is cancelling 11 concerts that were to be held through April 5. The MSO said the decision to cancel the concerts, which are part of musical director Kent Nagano's final season at the helm of the orchestra, was made "In accordance with the directives issued by government authorities in matters of public health." The orchestra said it will re-evaluate the situation "in due course" and is asking patrons who already have tickets to any cancelled performances.

- All events scheduled for Place des Arts have been cancelled until further notice. The downtown performing arts centre said refunds are available for all ticketholders, and that patrons will be contacted when shows for which they had purchased tickets are rescheduled.

- Montreal's St. Patrick's Parade, which has been held yearly since 1842, has been postponed. No new date has been announced.

- Montreal's Chamber of Commerce has cancelled all events as of Monday, March. 16

- All Montreal Canadiens home games have been postponed (as part of the NHL's decision Thursday to postpone its season)

- The World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal that were to be held March 18 to 22 have been cancelled.