MONTREAL -- The McGill University Health Centre on Thursday announced it has diagnosed a first patient with COVID-19.

The MUHC said a young adult at one of its sites - it would not confirm which one - who had recently returned home from a trip to Europe presented respiratory tract problems and has tested positively for COVID-19.

The health centre said all staff that may have come into contact with the patient have been notified, and because they had taken all necessary precautions, none have been asked to go home.

The MUHC said it has informed Quebec's health ministry and department of public health of the case so that they can further investigate the patient's travels.

It noted that the chances of anyone who may have come into contact with the patient at the MUHC are "extremely low" due to the precautionary measures the health centre has implemented at all of its sites.

A spokesman for the MUHC said the patient in question was one of the 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province noted by Quebec health authorities earlier Thursday.