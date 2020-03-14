MONTREAL -- Mont Tremblant announced it would suspend operations starting Sunday morning, citing concerns over COVID-19.

In a statement, parent company Alterra Mountain Company said it would close their 15 North American ski resorts indefinitely.

"All lift operations, food and beverage, retail and rental services will be closed until further notice," they said.

The company called for patience from those seeking refunds, saying they anticipate heavy call volume because of the sudden announcement.

Popular restaurants close

Some of Montreal’s most popular restaurants will also close down indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday the owners of Joe Beef, one of Montreal’s most famous eateries, took to Instagram to say they would honor reservations for Saturday night but would close after that “till we have an all clear to proceed operations.”

The closing also affects Joe Beef’s sister restaurants Le Vin Papillon, Liverpool House and Vinette.

The ownership said their kitchens won’t go entirely dark: takeout and delivery service will be offered as of Tuesday.