MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities announced Saturday 106 more people have died of COVID-19. The total deaths have now reached 1,446, up from 1,340 reported Friday.

The total number of cases in the province is now 23,267, up 651 from the day before.

There are now 1,509 people being treated for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals, up 49 from the 1,460 reported Friday.

Of those in the hospital, 217 are in intensive care, which is a decrease of 10 from Friday's numbers.

WEAR MASKS

Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda changed his tone Friday, and is now advising anyone worried about contagion to wear a mask.

He displayed how to put a mask on during Friday's press briefing, also explaining the importance of following health guidelines in the process, including washing your hands first.

The news comes as a study found 10 per cent more Canadians are wearing masks in public than they were a week ago.

Arruda had previously said that Quebecers may find a false sense of security from wearing masks and was worried that citizens would purchase products that would see supplies grow short for those that need them on the front lines.