Two Sikhs who were denied entry to the National Assembly because they refused to leave their kirpans with security lost their case in Quebec's Court of Appeal.

Balpreet Singh and Harminder Kaur, members of the World Sikh Organization of Canada, were appealing a motion adopted unanimously by the members of the National Assembly in 2011, which decreed that security forces at the National Assembly could refuse admission to anyone who was carrying a kirpan, a small knife with religious significance for Sikhs.

The two complainants did not want to leave their kirpans at the entrance while they were going to present a brief to a parliamentary committee. A directive in the law on the National Assembly prohibits the presence of knives, scissors or any other dangerous object in the legislature.

Singh and Kaur called for the directive to be struck down, with their first argument being that it was unconstitutional, and the second being that if it was legal, it was "non-binding."

Judge Patrick Healy of the Court of Appeal dismissed the two plaintiffs' pleas with costs and agreed with Superior Court Judge Pierre Journet who declared the National Assembly had the right to make its own rules under parliamentary privilege, and that courts were not allowed to intervene even if there was an infringement of a constitutional right.