MONTREAL -- The founder of Juste pour rire, Gilbert Rozon, has won his battle against 'Les Courageuses.'

The Court of Appeal has overturned the Superior Court judgment, which authorized the class action against him by the group of women.

In the split decision handed down on Wednesday, two judges upheld Rozon’s appeal, while judge Dominique Belanger would have rejected it, and allow the class action to move forward.

The lawsuit was launched by a group of women known as ‘Les Courageuses,’ who accused the former producer of harassment and sexual assault.

The group alleges the 65-year-old man victimized at least 20 women over 34 years from 1982-2016, allegations Rozon fervently denies.

The class action was given the green light in May 2018 by judge Donald Bisson.

In July, Gilbert Rozon indicated he planned to appeal the Superior Court ruling indicating it contained many errors.

The women had been seeking up to $10 million in punitive damages in addition to moral damages.