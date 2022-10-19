Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son arrested

A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in an east Ile-Bizard home Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.



The victims have been identified as Wayne Arnott and Louise Boucher.



A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killings. Sources say he is the couple's son, Mitchell Arnott.



Mitchell Arnott is seen in this 2020 Facebook photo (photo: Facebook)



Police say they received a tip at around 9:30 p.m. concerning two bodies in a home near the intersection of Des Erables and Des Noyers Avenues.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a 60-year-old man and 65-year-old woman bearing marks of violence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.



Wayne Arnott and Louise Boucher are seen in this 2014 Facebook photo (photo: Facebook)



A source says the 29-year-old man took himself to hospital, and was wearing a bloody t-shirt at the time. Hospital staffed alerted authorities, who arrested the man.

The SPVM confirmed he is related to the victims and the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute.

A barrier has been established around the residence as the investigation continues and the case has been transferred to the major crimes unit.









- With files from CTV News Montreal's Billy Shields