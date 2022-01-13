Montreal and parts of southwestern Quebec could be in for the season’s first real snowstorm as students across the province get ready to go back to in-person learning.

A system tracking up the eastern seaboard has the potential to bring about 20 cm of snow to the Montreal area on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada issues snowfall warnings when totals of 15 cm or more are expected in less than 24 hours.

Up until this week, the winter season has been short on wintry weather. The month of December featured very mild temperatures and below average snowfall. The mean temperature in December in Montreal was -3.3 C, which is more than 2 degrees above average.

The entire province saw an unusually mild stretch of weather between Dec. 11 and 18. During that period, Montreal saw daytime highs above the freezing mark for seven straight days and hit a high of 15.5 C on Dec. 16.

The mild trend continued into the first week of January, however the second week of the month featured much colder air. The polar vortex made its presence felt, as many communities saw their coldest air in more than four years.

In Montreal, the temperature dropped to -25 C on Jan. 11 and brisk winds made it feel more like -35. The daytime high that day stayed below -20 C for the first time since Jan. 6, 2018.

Cold arctic air is expected to return into the weekend, ahead of Monday’s potential snowstorm.