MONTREAL -- If too many teachers are out sick with COVID-19, parents may be asked to supervise the classroom in their place, according to a document sent to schools by Quebec’s education ministry.

“The ministry and the school network foresee that a very large number of employees, all job categories combined, will have to isolate themselves for a few days in the coming weeks,” reads the document, which has been translated from French.

The documents show the province is ordering schools, which are scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 17, to develop a contingency plan in the case of low personnel, which could include listing people such as parents to be called in as reinforcement.

Authorities are scheduled to give a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to explain the plan.

Students have been working remotely since the end of winter break.

Contingency plans could also include having teachers work from home via video conference while students are supervised in-person by volunteers, according to the document.

Alternatively, workers such as resource teachers could be required to step away from their usual duties to help fill the gaps.

Another approach is merging two classes together, to be instructed by one teacher.

“Ideally, students should remain in two separate rooms to avoid potential contagion,” the document explains. “The two people (teacher and other resource) [would] move from one room to the other.”

Daycares have been asked to develop contingency plans as well.

PRESSURE ON THE EDUCATION SYSTEM

Heidi Yetman, president of teacher’s union QPAT, says she’s “extremely worried” about the province’s directive.

“I really think that what we’re doing here is throwing the education system into the fire,” she said.

While she said she agrees children need to return to school, Yetman is concerned that the short notice will put too much pressure on the both the health-care and education systems.

“It’s almost better to say ‘let’s stay closed for another week, until we get these plans in place, these contingency plans in place, until we see the numbers drop a little bit in the hospitals,’” she said.

Schools were instructed to develop contingency plans on Wednesday evening, less than a week before reopening.

“I’m not sure if this is the price we want to pay,” Yetman said.

--With files from CTV's Kelly Greig

This is a developing story that will be updated.