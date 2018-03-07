The Quebec government will lend $34 million to a France-based baking company to help fund an $88 million project in Boucherville.

The announcement was made as Premier Philippe Couillard continued his trip to France on Wednesday.

According to French company Bridor, the loan will allow the company to integrate new technologies into its Boucherville facility by the end of 2018.

On Wednesday, Couillard announced several other agreements, including a three-year, $24 million deal between a Quebec company and a French one concerning the launch of a digital home-support platform for seniors.

HEC Montreal also announced two agreements with video game giant Ubisoft concerning startups and technology transfers.