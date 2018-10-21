

CTV Montreal





Whether you love them or hate them, Tempos could soon be coming to driveways in Cote-St-Luc.

Most boroughs allow tempos to go up as early as October 15th, and the city could be joining them.

Mayor Mitchell Brownstein says 80 per cent of Cote-St-Luc residents didn’t officially oppose the proposed bylaw – the other 20 per cent voted against it.

The main concern, according to Brownstein, is safety, specially since one third of Cote-St-Luc’s population is over 65.

“If we could save one person from breaking their hip, then we will have continued to further our mission in Cote-St-Luc of making it safe,” he said.

Right now, about 100 people living in Cote-St-Luc – residents who have a medical issue or don’t have a garage – are allowed to have one.

With the majority of residents not opposed to Tempos, the bylaw is expected to pass when council votes on October 29th.