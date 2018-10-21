Featured Video
Cote-St-Luc may relax its Tempo restrictions after city council vote
A 250-metre tunnel made of 40 tempos has been erected between the Universite de Montreal metro station and campus after delays in renovations to an underground tunnel.
Published Sunday, October 21, 2018
Last Updated Sunday, October 21, 2018 1:12PM EDT
Whether you love them or hate them, Tempos could soon be coming to driveways in Cote-St-Luc.
Most boroughs allow tempos to go up as early as October 15th, and the city could be joining them.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein says 80 per cent of Cote-St-Luc residents didn’t officially oppose the proposed bylaw – the other 20 per cent voted against it.
The main concern, according to Brownstein, is safety, specially since one third of Cote-St-Luc’s population is over 65.
“If we could save one person from breaking their hip, then we will have continued to further our mission in Cote-St-Luc of making it safe,” he said.
Right now, about 100 people living in Cote-St-Luc – residents who have a medical issue or don’t have a garage – are allowed to have one.
With the majority of residents not opposed to Tempos, the bylaw is expected to pass when council votes on October 29th.
