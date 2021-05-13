MONTREAL -- The coroner's inquest into the death of Joyce Echaquan is set to begin Thursday at the Trois-Rivières courthouse.

The Indigenous mother from the Atikamekw community of Manawan died on September 28 at Joliette Hospital after being subjected to degrading insults by two employees.

Shortly before her death, the 37-year-old woman filmed herself from her hospital bed with her cellphone.

In the video, Echaquan is seen to be agitated and in pain, while a nurse and an orderly can be heard talking, insulting her and hurling abuse at her. Both employees were fired shortly afterwards.

The video was widely circulated on social media and triggered a wave of shock and outrage, with many denouncing the systemic racism against Indigenous people and the impact on the quality of health care they receive.

The inquest is underway, eight months after her death. It will be presided over by Géhane Kamel, who already oversees a committee related to the treatment of Indigenous and Inuit communities.

Numerous witnesses will be heard between May 13 and June 2.

On Thursday and Friday, people close to Echaquan, including her spouse, her daughter and her mother, will testify. Next week, employees and nursing staff at Joliette Hospital will be heard.

Pharmacists and toxicologists are also on the witness list, as well as an ER doctor, who is being called as an expert physician.

Chief of the Atikamekw community of Manawan, Paul-Émile Ottawa, and Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, Ghislain Picard, will also be called upon in the "recommendations" section of the public inquiry.

One of the coroner's mandates is to establish Echaquan's cause of death, which has not been publicly disclosed by authorities.

An interpreter will also be present to translate hearings from French to Atikamekw.

The coroner's mandate is not to seek out civil or criminal responsibility, but rather determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the death and make recommendations, if necessary, to avoid other similar situations.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.