MONTREAL -- The coroner's inquest into the death of Joyce Echaquan is moving to the next stage on Monday: it is ready to hear recommendations.

Joyce Echaquan, 37, died on Sept. 28, 2020 at Joliette Hospital. Shortly before her death, the mother of seven filmed a nurse and an orderly insulting and denigrating her while she lay in a hospital bed.

The video was widely circulated on social media and set off a wave of shock and outrage. Many voices were raised to denounce the existing racism against Indigenous people.

Questions were also raised surrounding the cause of death of the Indigenous mother, which occurred during a chaotic morning at the hospital.

Since May 13, Coroner Gehane Kamel, who is presiding over the inquest, has heard from numerous witnesses, including Joliette Hospital staff and managers. She has also listened to members of Echaquan's family, who described who she was and how much she meant to them.

On Monday, the inquest will hear presentations from Dr. Stanley Vollant, an Innu surgeon, and Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador Ghislain Picard.

The coroner's objective is not to rule on the civil or criminal responsibility of anyone, but rather determine the causes and circumstances of Echaquan's death and make recommendations, if necessary, to avoid other similar deaths.

