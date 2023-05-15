Contractor pleads guilty to bribing Hydro-Quebec official after UPAC fraud investigation

Quebec's anti-corruption squad said a contractor has pleaded guilty to fraud in a 16-year-old bribery scheme involving a Hydro-Quebec official.

According to the Unité permanente anticorruption (UPAC), André Dansereau offered several thousands of dollars in bribes in order to secure contracts with the Crown corporation between 2004 and 2020. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

UPAC said in a news release on Monday that Guy Huot, a former architect with Hydro-Quebec, is set to go on trial for fraud charges in 2024.