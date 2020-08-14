MONTREAL -- A symbolic shovel of earth was dug up Thursday in Laval to kick off construction on the Val-des-Brises interchange that will link the north and south parts of the city.

The $25-million investment will provide for the construction of a new overpass and the redevelopment of surrounding streets, as well as the ramps of Highway 440 East, between Highway 19 and Highway 125.

Eventually, Robert-Bourassa Blvd. will join Gaumont St. via the new Michel-Ange Blvd.

The mayor of Laval, Marc Demers, says the interchange will promote better mobility between the north and the south parts of the city, including access to major commercial employment centres.

Bike paths and pedestrian walkways will be integrated into the project.

The work will span two years and will be carried out and supervised by the Quebec Transport Ministry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.