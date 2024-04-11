Conflict in downtown Montreal sends man to hospital

A row between two men in downtown Montreal has left one of them injured and in hospital.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 3:30 a.m. Thursday about the conflict, which occurred on the sidewalk of Sainte-Catherine Street near Saint-Marc Street.

"When the police arrived on the scene, they located a man, aged 41 years old. He was conscious and injured to the lower body with an unknown object," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was transported to hospital and his injury is not life-threatening to him."

A 32-year-old man was arrested nearby.

He is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

"A conflict would have degenerated between the victim and the suspect, and that is when the suspect would have injured the victim," Chèvrefils notes.

She adds both the men have criminal records, and they knew each other.