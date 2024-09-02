Concordia athletes concerned about tuition hike effect

Quebec's new tuition hikes for out-of-province and international students are impacting university sports teams, particularly at Concordia University.

The increased costs are forcing teams to rely more on Quebec talent, potentially affecting team diversity and chemistry.

"It's just more like the diversity on the team... will just be less diverse," said Concordia University basketball player Sami Jahan.

Concordia reports a nearly 30% drop in enrolment from out-of-province students and a 15 million dollar loss due to the tuition increase.

The university is challenging the hikes in court, hoping to mitigate the long-term effects on its athletic programs.