Commuter train service to Mont-St-Hilaire cancelled due to protest
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 2:42PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 19, 2020 3:18PM EST
Exo, Montreal's regional train service.
MONTREAL -- Exo rail service toward Mont-St-Hilaire has been halted due to a protest on the tracks.
About 100 protesters have blocked the railroad tracks near the Saint-Lambert station, blocking exo commuter rail service.
Longueuil police are at the scene.
Trains 808 and 811 have been cancelled. It's so far unclear when rail service will resume.