Longtime community and political activist Lucia Kowaluk, 84, has passed away.

According to family, Kowaluk's health declined over the last year before she fell into a coma on Friday morning.

She died Friday night just before 10 p.m.

For decades, she was a driving force behind the Milton Park Citizens committee, as well as the Montreal Urban Ecology Centre.

Kowaluk faced down bulldozers to save buildings in her neighbourhood, and campaigned for nuclear disarmament.

She also helped establish one of the largest cooperative housing projects in North America.

Plateau mayor and executive committee member Luc Ferrandez took to Twitter to express his condolences, calling Kowaluk a "pillar of the Milton Park community."

Very saddened to learn of the death last night of Lucia Kowaluk, social justice advocate, community activist and pillar of the Milton Park community on the Plateau. — Luc Ferrandez (@LucFerrandez) February 2, 2019

She is survived by her partner, Dimitri Roussopoulos, one son, Riel, and two grandchildren, Natasha and Orion.

A memorial is being planned.