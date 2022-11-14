College in Laval pauses classes, holds healing day after shooting and lockdown

After students and staff were on lockdown for hours Friday night following a shooting in a nearby park, Montmorency College in Laval, Que. will be holding a wellness day in lieu of learning.

The college announced on its site that no classes will be held on Monday and that a program to promote calm and healing will be held in its stead.

Staff from the health and social services centre's mental health department will be on hand, as will experts in prevention and intervention to answer questions and provide resources to those traumatized by Friday's extended events.

On that night, four people were injured, including one with alleged ties to the street gang The Flamehead Boys, in a shooting in a green space near the college.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Shortly after the shooting, students and staff were put on lockdown until late in the evening.

Following the events, the college installed measures to support those affected by the shooting and its aftermath, and the services continued to be offered this week.

Students or staff can meet with a counsellor without an appointment at the learning assistance centre in the school.



The school is also reminding students and staff of the following resources: