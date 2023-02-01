Cold snap coming as smog warning hangs over eastern Quebec

Large areas of southern Quebec are expecting strong gusting winds carrying snow and deep-cold temperatures heading into the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

The agency has issued a special weather statement for much of southeastern Quebec, as well as some of Montreal’s South Shore, warning of low visibility and “extreme” wind chill.

Those conditions are expected to arrive starting Thursday night in these areas:

Bellechasse area

Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area

Lévis area

Lotbinière area

Portneuf area

Québec City area

Saint-Lambert area

Valcartier - Stoneham area

MONTREAL FORECAST

Montreal is looking at a biting-cold start to the weekend, but there is plenty of sunshine on the way.

Wednesday started sunny and chilly, with temperatures expected to reach minus 11, or minus 29 with the wind chill. Increasing cloud cover is expected through the day.

Thursday should bring periods of snow accumulating to around five centimetres. The wind chill will make temperatures feel like minus 22 in the morning, before conditions warm up to minus nine in the afternoon.

Friday is expected to be sunny with clear skies through the day, with a high of minus 26. Saturday should bring similar conditions, with periods of snow.

Expect a bit of a break from the cold on Sunday, when temperatures are expected to drop to a more modest minus nine. Flurries are also expected.

SMOG WARNING

High concentrations air-born pollutants are making for poor air quality in southeastern Quebec, especially in urban areas.

“Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease,” read the warning from Environment Canada.

“It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.”

The smog warning is in effect for the following areas: