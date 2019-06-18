

CTV Montreal Staff





Quebec chanteuse Beatrice Martin, aka Coeur de Pirate, may never again put out a Coeur de Pirate album.

She said that because of the changing nature of the music industry the concept album is dying, as are albums in general.

"People will not know what I knew growing up or what my parents knew growing up, so it's a different way to consume music. I don't think the concept album is something that's going to stick. It's going to be a different thing and that's the way music is going to evolve and we have to adapt to that," said Martin.

She hopes that the year to come will be a year of transformation and growth, and one new role for her is being an ambassador for the CHUM.

The hospital foundation is hosting a gourmet event Tuesday evening to raise funds for women's cancers (it's sold out), which is just one of many fundraisers that Martin is taking part in this year.

"My role with the foundation is mostly the younger adults, so usually when they come out of the system when they're kids, if you have diseases that strike you as a kid and you have to keep in the system forever in some cases, a lot of them don't know where they're going to go and the CHUM is literally that, and it's so amazing to see all of the work that they do and the research that they do and it's important to know it's not just for sick people," said Martin.

