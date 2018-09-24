

The Canadian Press





With a week left before the Quebec election, party leaders are beginning to reveal their financial situations.

Coalition Avenir Quebec's Francois Legault was first out of the gate, disclosing this morning his personal wealth of $9.9 million. That includes a $4.5-million Montreal home on which he pays about $36,000 a year in municipal taxes. It is his only property.

The party, which has a strong stance against tax havens, notes in the announcement that Legault has no bank accounts outside of Canada.

Legault says he chose to be transparent and honest with voters and challenged other party leaders to release their tax returns and asset declarations before the Oct. 1 election.

Party leaders agreed to do the same during the last provincial election in 2014.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard said earlier in the campaign he would not release his finances, but a spokeswoman says he has changed his mind and will do so shortly.

The Parti Quebecois says Jean-Francois Lisee will also open his books