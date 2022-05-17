Classes cancelled at Royal West Academy due to small fire

Classes at Royal West Academy in Montreal West have been cancelled Tuesday due to a small fire on campus.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) says the flames ignited Monday night.

"One of those small Zamboni machines that clean the floors caught fire," explained Mike Cohen, spokesperson for the EMSB. "The caretaker immediately called the fire department."

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

"They obviously had to use a lot of water to put the fire out. As as a result, the school lost power and has no water service either," he said.

Cohen notes the school building was not damaged, but the area needs to be cleaned up, including some rewiring.

A small fire was contained at @RoyalWestAcad Monday night. Classes are cancelled Tuesday. Students & staff should await further instructions. — English Montreal School Board (@EnglishMTL) May 17, 2022

"Students and staff should await further instructions," the school board tweeted late Monday night.

There were no reported injuries.

Cohen notes if the school of 900 students is unable to reopen Wednesday, it will look at offering an online option.