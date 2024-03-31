CJAD 800 host Ken Connors signs off after 40 years in radio
For the last 40 years, radio host Ken Connors has been a familiar voice on Canadian airwaves.
After announcing his retirement last summer, Sunday marked his last day as host of Weekends with Ken on CJAD 800 and co-host of the CJAD 800 Trivia Show.
While he is stepping down from full-time work at the Montreal radio station, he will continue to do fill-in hosting on CJAD for the foreseeable future.
CTV Montreal chief news anchor Mutsumi Takahashi, reporter Matt Gilmour, CJAD contributor Dr. Christopher Labos, the Montreal Gazette's Bill Brownstein, and other friends and colleagues called into his show or visited the studio Sunday morning to reminisce about his lengthy radio career and to bid him adieu.
Born and raised in Montreal, Connors got his first radio gig in 1984 at a station in Kirkland Lake, Ont., before working at music stations in Guelph and Ottawa. He returned to Montreal to work at CHOM 97.7 in 1989.
He would then go on to host shows on Mix 96, 940 News and Q92 before joining CJAD about seven years ago to replace Dave Fisher on weekends.
A message of thanks for Ken Connors in the CJAD 800 studio. (Source: CJAD 800)
Listeners can submit their personal messages to Connors via an online guestbook by visiting the CJAD website.
Earlier this month, CJAD announced Montreal native Joanne Vrakas would replace Connors as the new host of its weekend morning show. Weekends with Joanne Vrakas and will air on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Her first show will air April 13.
- Listen on CJAD 800: CJAD 800's Aaron Rand shares retirement wishes with Ken Connors
