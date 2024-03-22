Joanne Vrakas to take over as CJAD 800 weekend morning host as Ken Connors retires
CJAD 800 has announced Joanne Vrakas will be the new host of its weekend morning show as radio veteran Ken Connors takes his retirement.
The new show will be called Weekends with Joanne Vrakas and will air on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Born and raised in Montreal, Vrakas has more than 20 years experience in TV and radio, working at MusiquePlus and CBC/Radio-Canada before helping to launch Breakfast Television Montreal, where she worked as a host, news anchor and segment producer.
Vrakas first joined the CJAD 800 team during the pandemic as a fill-in host.
Connors, whose last show is slated for March 31, will continue to fill in as a host on CJAD 800 for the foreseeable future.
Vrakas' first show is April 13.
Weekends with Ken is the #1 rated weekend program in English radio in Montreal.
