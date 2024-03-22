MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Joanne Vrakas to take over as CJAD 800 weekend morning host as Ken Connors retires

    Joanne Vrakas
    Share

    CJAD 800 has announced Joanne Vrakas will be the new host of its weekend morning show as radio veteran Ken Connors takes his retirement.

    The new show will be called Weekends with Joanne Vrakas and will air on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

    Born and raised in Montreal, Vrakas has more than 20 years experience in TV and radio, working at MusiquePlus and CBC/Radio-Canada before helping to launch Breakfast Television Montreal, where she worked as a host, news anchor and segment producer.

    Vrakas first joined the CJAD 800 team during the pandemic as a fill-in host.

    Connors, whose last show is slated for March 31, will continue to fill in as a host on CJAD 800 for the foreseeable future.

    Vrakas' first show is April 13.

    Weekends with Ken is the #1 rated weekend program in English radio in Montreal.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list

    Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News