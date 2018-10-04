

CTV Montreal





In a bid to make the city friendlier to those with physical disabilities, the City of Montreal has scheduled a series of public consultations on the topic.

The consultation period will last between Oct. 15 and Nov. 30.

The program is being headed by city councillors Rosannie Filato and Eric Allan Caldwell. In a statement, Filato said the goal is to ensure “full participation” for all Montrealers in city life.

“That's why we wanted to make this exercise a major consultation, with some innovative practices that we will test, to maximize the opportunity for citizens to participate and to express their expectations and needs,” she said.

To that end, the city is attempting to make the consultations themselves as accessible as possible. Physical meetings will be held throughout November in six boroughs, with a sign language interpreter being present to ensure participation for the hearing impaired, as well as a bilingual facilitator for those wishing to take part in English.

Two of the sessions will be broadcast online, while an online and telephone survey will also be made available.

While the schedule for the meetings was not yet released, the councilors said it would be made available on the city’s website by mid-October.