The City of Montreal says it will spent $1.6 million to upgrade a park in honour of legendary piano teacher Daisy Peterson Sweeney.

Sweeney died last summer, and many in Little Burgundy where she taught for decades were expecting a street to be named after her, as promised by former mayor Denis Coderre.

After criticism from Sweeney’s family this week about the tiny park at the corner of Guy and Paxton Sts., Mayor Valerie Plante responded Thursday by saying the greenspace will become a beautiful testament to her contribution.

“It will be a park that will be used by families and children, so I think it's such a great memory for the family,” she said.

Daisy Peterson Sweeney taught music to generations of students in Little Burgundy, including jazz greats Oscar Peterson and Oliver Jones.

Sweeney’s niece Celine Peterson said the way all this has been handled by city hall is disrespectful.

“This is a bigger issue. It's also a part of the issue surrounding Montreal not being great at honouring black history and not being great at celebrating their black communities and celebrating diversity. This is not just about one woman and one street. It's a much bigger issue,” she said.

The spruced-up park will have play structures for children, more benches, and more green space.

Little Burgundy resident Darryl Hellyer said he’s pleased their park is getting a much needed makeover, but wondered why the city went back on its word.

“It's unfortunate the city reneged on their initial commitment to rename the street after a famous person. That being said we're honoured that this park is going to be named after this person,” he said.

Celine Peterson said the family would like if both the park and a street would bear her aunt’s name.

Plante said she's planning to sit down with the family to work out an agreement.