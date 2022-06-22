City lifts boil-water advisory in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

A boil-water advisory issued in parts of Montreal's western Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough on Wednesday has been lifted, the city says.

"Water sample tests carried out during the past few hours show that water quality is back to normal in the area along Boulevard de Pierrefonds, between Boulevard Saint-Charles and Rue de Nanterre, as well as between Rue Guillaume and Rue Émile-Nelligan," the city wrote in a notice Friday afternoon.

"The urban agglomeration has obtained confirmation that the water quality meets all regulatory standards for drinking water. It is thus no longer necessary to boil drinking water in this area."