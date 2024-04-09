Cirque du Soleil's Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run

The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil's long-running Las Vegas show "The Beatles Love."



The show is a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that has brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run.



Cirque made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the show housed at the Mirage will end on July 7.



Its closure is part of the hotel-casino's major renovation plan to rebrand itself into the Hard Rock Las Vegas.



Tickets for the final "Beatles Love" performances in July will go on sale in the coming weeks.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 9, 2024.