Cirque du Soleil's Beatles-themed Las Vegas show will end after an 18-year run

    Cirque du Soleil performers from The Beatles LOVE show perform in the casino at The Mirage hotel-casino before the reopening of the show Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP Photo) Cirque du Soleil performers from The Beatles LOVE show perform in the casino at The Mirage hotel-casino before the reopening of the show Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP Photo)
    The final curtain will come down this summer on Cirque du Soleil's long-running Las Vegas show "The Beatles Love."

    The show is a cultural icon on the Las Vegas Strip that has brought band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr back together for public appearances throughout its 18-year run.

    Cirque made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the show housed at the Mirage will end on July 7.

    Its closure is part of the hotel-casino's major renovation plan to rebrand itself into the Hard Rock Las Vegas.

    Tickets for the final "Beatles Love" performances in July will go on sale in the coming weeks.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 9, 2024.

