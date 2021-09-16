MONTREAL -- What happened at the CHSLD Herron, from March 29 to April 11, 2020, was "a ping-pong match" between the management of the private establishment and the CIUSSS of the West Island, says coroner Géhane Kamel.

"They had their room; you had your room. And in the middle of it all, there were residents who were leaving," said the coroner.

"I don't want to leave here with the impression that the people of Herron stayed in their offices, that CIUSSS stayed in their office and in the middle of that, while there are little wars going on, well, there are people dying," added Coroner Kamel.

CIUSSS arrived at the Herron residence on March 29, after requests for help from the private residence's management in the days leading up to it, because it could not find staff. It also lacked personal protective equipment (PPE).

Witnesses differed in their interpretation of whether CIUSSS was then in full control of the Herron residence or in trusteeship, or whether it was then "in support" of the owners who had requested assistance.

This is what made the coroner say: "You realize today that what happened between March 29 and April 11 was a ping-pong match."

The coroner is currently conducting a hearing into the fate of vulnerable seniors during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Herron residence in Dorval, where 47 residents died.

On Thursday, during the various testimonies, the parties dwelt on the difficulties in recruiting personnel, especially for the beneficiary attendants, as well as the difficulties in obtaining PPE and the difficulties in obtaining the keys to the premises when the CIUSSS arrived on the scene.

A nurse by profession, who came from CIUSSS as a coordinator to organize the staff on site, said she could not make schedules that stuck, because the staff Herron management had contacted simply did not show up.

When asked by a lawyer if she could contact Herron employees herself to ask them to come in to work, she replied, "they said they are their employees and we have no business contacting them."

She had also asked for the keys to Herron's premises and was refused. It was her superior at CIUSSS who had to intervene so that she could obtain them.

However, a Herron agent said that even after the arrival of CIUSSS on March 29, Herron's management was trying to find staff by all means, either through placement agencies or by contacting the usual employees.

However, there was clearly no contact with the CIUSSS managers who had come to help. She said that these managers did not use the word "guardianship," but said that they were taking over the management of the facility on behalf of the government.

Herron's officer said she found the comments "out of place" in the context. It was "out of place," she said, saying she sensed "a little bit of arrogance" from the CIUSSS executives, with a "somewhat accusatory" attitude.

Although other witnesses before her said that on March 29, some residents lacked basic care, were dehydrated, had not eaten, were soiled, Herron said that those she saw were not in bad shape. She met six and "the residents I saw were OK. She conceded, though, that "there was a need for arms to hand out trays."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 16, 2021.