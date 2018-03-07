

The Canadian Press





A resident at the Montreal Children’s Hospital was arrested at his workplace on Monday with several vials of fentanyl.

Jacob Kleiman, 28, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday to be charged with possession of narcotics and theft of narcotics.

Kleiman remains in detention pending further proceedings. He is scheduled to return to court on April 27 for his bail hearing.

The Montreal Children’s Hospital did not return calls for comment by Wednesday morning.