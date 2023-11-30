MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Child killed when vehicle struck while stopped near Saint-Adele, Que.

    file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

    A child lost his life following a collision on Highway 15, southbound, near Sainte-Adèle.

    According to Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Caroline Bernard, emergency services were called to intervene around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    According to initial information, a vehicle had stopped on the left shoulder, "possibly due to a mechanical problem."

     A truck coming behind was unable to avoid the vehicle and hit it.

     The child, whose age and sex were not specified, was in the car that was hit by the truck. He was seriously injured and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    The drivers of the two vehicles involved were also sent to the hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

    An SQ reconstructionist is currently on the scene to determine the circumstances of the collision.

    Highway 15 southbound was closed to traffic for a stretch of a few kilometres in the area from exit 64.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 29, 2023.

