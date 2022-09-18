Chez Doris to open overnight women's shelter on Monday
As of Monday evening, 24 shelter-seeking women in Montreal will have a safe place to rest for up to one month at a time.
Just a few steps from the Chez Doris day shelter on Chomedey Street downtown, a new emergency shelter, run by the same team, is opening up.
The shelter, which is wheelchair accessible and pet friendly, has been four years in the making.
But during that time, the pandemic intensified the situation for Montreal's unhoused women.
According to the Chez Doris executive director, the day shelter became an overnight shelter and saw more than 1,600 women.
"Our day shelter became a 24-hour service," said Marina Boulos-Winton. "We had to rent office space for all our caseworkers because we converted their office space to dorms by night."
According to case worker Clara Seidenberg, some of the women who stay in the shelter are fleeing abuse.
"There are definitely, as well, some women that come here telling us that they're staying here for the day because someone is after them, that they fear for their own safety."
The doors to the new space aren't even open yet, but workers are already anticipating they'll need more room. Boulos-Winton says she's seen more unhoused women with severe psychiatric issues that professionals aren't following.
"We have so many women with psychiatric problems," she said, adding that other women vulnerable to homelessness "can't use the services fully because there's no room for them."
Staff are already looking to the next steps, including more psychiatric care and transitional programs to help women find permanent housing.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
Hurricane Fiona tears through powerless Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.
Order of Service for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will take place on Sunday at Westminster Abbey in London.
Queen Consort pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla, Queen Consort, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a televised address on Sunday evening, during which she praised her late mother-in-law’s historic legacy.
Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.
Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan, forcing thousands to evacuate
A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation, and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
Toronto
-
Another person bitten by coyote in Burlington; 7th unprovoked attack reported
Another person in Burlington has been bitten by a coyote, bringing the attacks involving the canines in that city to seven.
-
Safety advocates question use of cement trucks for Toronto snow removal
Some safety advocates have expressed concern that the 33 cement trucks joining Toronto’s snow-removal fleet this winter will pose a higher risk to pedestrians and cyclists on the road.
-
Ontario to make decision on funding long COVID plan soon, Moore says
Ontario is expected to make funding decisions for a long COVID strategy in the near future, the province's top doctor says, as health officials work to create standard definitions and treatment protocols.
Atlantic
-
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
-
'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
-
RCMP seek N.B. man wanted on three arrest warrants
RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a man wanted on three arrest warrants.
London
-
Londoner reflects on Jesse’s Journey to meet Queen Elizabeth II
Many London, Ont. residents will be among the millions who will rise early to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Monday.
-
‘Remembering Heidi’: Walking Terry Fox Run in memory of long-time volunteer
For more than 20 years Heidi Kokott was a dedicated member of Terry Fox Run London.
-
London police seek information in fatal hit and run investigation
A person was transported to hospital with serious injuries Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision.
Northern Ontario
-
A busy Saturday night for Sudbury police
Sudbury police tell CTV News that a hundred calls were received on the evening of Sept. 17.
-
First nations elders and leaders gather in Sudbury for film premier
Having grown up in Montreal filmmaker Michael Zelniker says his love of the Boreal forest made him want to know more.
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect for much of the northeast
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for much of the northeast Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Man killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in southeast Calgary
One man is dead and another in hospital following a Sunday morning collision in southeast Calgary.
-
2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary
Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.
-
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Kitchener
-
Asking for compassion, coyote attacks, police break down wrong door: Top stories of the week
A mother asking for compassion following her son's death, an increase in coyote attacks, and Brantford police breaking down the wrong door round out the top stories of the week.
-
Ontario to make decision on funding long COVID plan soon, Moore says
Ontario is expected to make funding decisions for a long COVID strategy in the near future, the province's top doctor says, as health officials work to create standard definitions and treatment protocols.
-
Armed robbery injures four people in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved the brandishing of handguns and led to four people getting hurt.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver gathering celebrates the Queen's love of corgis
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, dozens of corgis -- along with their humans -- gathered in a Vancouver park to pay tribute to a woman whose enduring love for the short-legged dogs made the breed famous.
-
Shots fired into Surrey home, police say
Shots were fired into a Surrey home early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
First in-person Terry Fox Run since 2019 draws crowd in Canadian icon's B.C. hometown
For the first time since 2019, crowds gathered in Terry Fox's hometown of Port Coquitlam for the 42nd annual run in his name to raise funds for cancer research.
Edmonton
-
Arrest video prompts protest outside EPS headquarters
A group of people gathered outside the Edmonton Police Service headquarters downtown on Sunday afternoon to protest the use of force during an arrest last Thursday.
-
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family to continue legacy
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
-
Programme for Queen Elizabeth II's Alberta memorial released
The memorial will go from 10 to 11 a.m., with a livestream available for people who cannot attend. The livestream will be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Windsor
-
Windsor Lawn Bowling Club attracts top players
The Windsor Lawn Bowling Club finished hosting two major national championship events Sunday.
-
Pedestrians, cyclists take in the entertainment, community at Open Streets Windsor
Open Streets made a triumphant return Sunday with thousands checking out the free community event.
-
Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.
Regina
-
Football Weekend in Saskatchewan: Hometown teams claim 1 out of 3 wins
The inaugural event in Regina had mixed results for the hometown teams, with only the Regina Thunder recording a win.
-
'Layer by layer': U of R engineering students utilizing new labs, 3D printers during fall semester
Engineering students at the University of Regina are beginning their fall semester with new labs and equipment, allowing for more hands on design work.
-
'We locked it down': Terriers outlast Bruins in penalty-filled affair
The Yorkton Terriers were able to withstand a late push by the Estevan Bruins, kicking off their 2022-23 schedule at home with a win.
Ottawa
-
Here are the plans to commemorate the Queen in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the events planned in Ottawa on Monday in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II, along with road closures and service reductions.
-
Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain over the next 24 hours
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning Ottawa could see 30 to 40 mm of rain today through Monday evening.
-
'I lived history': Former Buckingham Palace staffer reflects on time working for the Queen
On the eve of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, an Ottawa-area woman is looking back on her time at Buckingham Palace.
Saskatoon
-
Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.
-
Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.
-
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.