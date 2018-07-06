

The Canadian Press





Saskatchewan RCMP say charges have been laid in a fatal bus crash that involved the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Mounties say an arrest was made this morning in a collision between the bus and a semi-trailer at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Further details -- including the name of the accused and charges -- are to be provided at a media availability at 1 p.m. at the RCMP Depot in Regina.

Saskatchewan Commanding Officer and Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki will attend, as will Supt. Derek Williams, officer in charge of the major crime unit.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game when the crash occurred, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt.