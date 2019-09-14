

The Canadian Press





A professor who once worked with an RCMP intelligence official charged with breaching Canada's secrets law says the man seemed to be an "exemplar of discretion."

Paul Evans, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia, says he served on Cameron Ortis's doctoral dissertation committee and worked with him on several projects.

Ortis, 47, was arrested on Thursday and charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act as well as two Criminal Code provisions.

He's accused of trying to disclose classified information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.

An insider familiar with the case, but not authorized to speak about it publicly, has said Ortis had served in a civilian position as director general of an RCMP intelligence unit.

Evans says he worked with Ortis at UBC over the course of several years, and they later met socially from time to time.