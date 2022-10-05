'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
The city appointed former STM head Philippe Schnobb to investigate what led to Pride organizers cancelling the parade five hours before it was set to start, in addition to looking into Pride Montreal's governance and decision-making processes and the financial and reputational impacts of the decision.
"I conclude that the parade was cancelled because of a misunderstanding, after a series of chaotic exchanges, caused by communication problems accentuated by too rapid a reaction from certain key people in the operational chain, and too slow a reaction from the from others," Schnobb concluded in his 25-page report released on Wednesday.
The report found that though Pride's budget has increased from around $140,000 in 2007 to more than $5 million in 2022, its governance has remained the same size.
Significant changes to the executive management in 2020 caused uncertainty, the report stated, and the board is in the midst of a governance restructuring.
Pride Montreal is a major attraction in the city that brings significant revenue. The report shows that the last pre-pandemic edition brought in $6.4 million.
To run the parade, the report says 317 volunteers are needed; 200 for security and 117 for other tasks.
On Aug. 7, the day of the doomed parade, Pride executive director Simon Gamache said 96 security volunteers were missing, and they needed to pull the plug.
Schnobb's report said organizers need to pay these people.
"The role of the greeters and volunteers seems crucial to ensure the smooth running of the parade," the report reads. "It would be prudent to plan to hire staff rather than rely on the presence of volunteers. Paid attendance is higher."
The report says there were several internal communication issues that led to the parade being cancelled "in a matter of minutes."
"Leaders were presented with a fait accompli: the parade was cancelled without their authorization," the release says. "The sense of urgency also contributed to rushing the operational chain on the morning of the event."
Pop-up parades, parties and other events happened in the wake of the cancellation, but many, including Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, questioned why organizers didn't reach out when the staff shortage was noticed.
The report recommends that Pride analyze its emergency measures plan and update it.
"With the help of external resources, we have already initiated several projects within the organization. These recommendations will enhance and clarify our future actions," said Pride board of directors chair Moe Hamandi.
In addition, the report found that there was a lack of resources weeks before the parade and, as such, employees were overworked leading up to the parade day, which falls at the end of Pride week.
The report says Pride needs to share information better and improve logistics.
The Pride organization needs to improve its relationship with partners such as the City of Montreal and the general public, according to the report. In addition, Pride Montreal needs to "take advantage of the support of a governance specialist to strengthen its governing bodies while continuing its efforts to develop a strategic plan, which is already underway within the organization," the release says.
Pride Montreal executive director Simon Gamache said the organization is working to rebuild trust with the community and partners.
"My team and I will continue to consolidate our efforts to ensure the development and smooth running of all activities of the Montreal Pride Festival - including, first and foremost, the flagship event, the Pride Parade," said Gamache.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante was visibly upset the day the parade was cancelled, saying that the city had no idea it would be cancelled until the morning of the event.
"It was essential for our administration to ensure that Pride Montreal has all the necessary tools to ensure the success of the upcoming Pride Parade," said Plante on Wednesday. "Fierté [Pride] Montréal and its parade play an essential role in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and we are all mobilized to ensure the quality of this flagship event."
The following are the report's 13 recommendations:
- Request an external review of the emergency response plan and update it by incorporating the chair of the board of directors into the chain of decisions. Organize a training event to ensure understanding of the plan.
- Provide the organization with a contingency plan for all parade-related activities. Conduct a training event to ensure understanding of the plan.
- Frame parade activities with a clear list of requirements that will be reviewed regularly by the branch to ensure that all needs have been met.
- Clarify needs and share indicators with the executive team to ensure that nothing is overlooked.
- Include a requirement that the parade staff be paid.
- The budget be set up with categories of expenses and revenues by project and make it transparent in the financial statements.
- The Ethics and Governance Committee establish a plan for proactive dissemination of information.
- It is essential that crisis management training be included in the training program into the governance improvement process program.
- The above training should also include a component on the roles and responsibilities of directors, officers and senior management.
- Proceed with a reorganization of the organization by taking advantage of the revision of the statutes and regulations of Fierté/Pride Montréal to broaden the membership to stakeholders.
- Take advantage of the current support of a specialist in governance specialist to clearly define the skills required to ensure the quality of the Board of Directors.
- Continue the strategic plan development process, taking into account the impact of the cancellation of the parade on the relations with the stakeholders. This process should include a reflection to create a risk register.
- The Ethics and Governance Committee should evaluate the distribution of VIQ (Very Important Queer) passes. The purpose of this space should be clearly defined and the requirements for the annual report should include a description of the purpose of this space and the requirements for obtaining a VIQ pass. The annual report should contain relevant information on the costs associated with this space, as well as the value of the freebies.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
NEW | Canada should allow sale of foreign language-labelled children's medication in response to shortage, Conservatives say
The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to allow the importation and sale of foreign language-labelled versions of the same formulations of over-the-counter paediatric pain medication, in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. as police warn people to avoid area
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. have been evacuated due to an ongoing investigation, police say.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages prompt health and safety concerns in N.S.
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
Suspect arrested in relation to September Bonaventure Drive shooting
London police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in east London in mid-September.
-
Man accused of allegedly throwing gravel at Trudeau to stand trial next March
The man accused of throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while on the campaign trail in 2021 will stand trial next March.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Timmins police investigate sudden death
The criminal investigation division of the Timmins Police Service is on the scene of a residence in Porcupine where a body has been discovered.
-
Ontario trucker sentenced for careless driving in fatal collision near Falcon Lake
A semi-truck driver from Ontario has been sentenced under the Highway Traffic Act for his role in a fatal collision three years ago on the Trans-Canada Highway near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, that killed Mark and Jacob Lugli.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Calgary air quality poses 'moderate' health risk Wednesday
Air quality in Calgary deteriorated on Wednesday, peaking at 7 at around 10 a.m., which is considered high risk.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
-
Guelph man in custody for alleged murder now charged with attempted murder months earlier
The Guelph man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a July homicide has now been charged with attempted murder in a separate investigation.
Vancouver
-
'Unheard of': Tens of thousands of salmon found dead in B.C. creek as drought conditions persist
B.C.'s sunny, dry weather is leading to major drought conditions in parts of the province, causing devastating impacts for some wildlife.
-
Komagata Maru memorial vandalized in Vancouver for 2nd time in 14 months
Police are investigating the vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial on Vancouver's downtown waterfront, and whether it's connected to the recent smashing of the nearby Olympic Cauldron.
-
Wildfire smoke prompts air-quality advisory for B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Wildfire smoke has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of B.C. and officials say conditions might not change until the weather does.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Man accused of chasing woman through Alta. town with machete, threatening to kill her
Charges were laid after a female victim was chased through the streets of a rural Alberta town by an armed man. Initially, "numerous" people called 911 about the victim – whose age police did not disclose – being chased by a man with a rifle Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul, a community of 5,900 northwest of Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Fergie Jenkins fighting to move his own foundation to Chatham, Ont.
Baseball Legend Fergie Jenkins is fighting to move his own foundation to Chatham, Ont., according to a news release posted to his verified social media accounts.
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after RV fire in Tecumseh
Tecumseh fire officials say a Recreational Vehicle fire caused $100,000 in damage.
-
'We are doing okay': Windsor-Essex’s 2022 Vital Signs Report released
The community thinks “we are doing okay” when it comes to the quality of life, according to the Windsor-Essex’s 2022 Vital Signs Report.
Regina
-
'The will of the people': Petition calling on City of Regina to commit to solving homelessness crisis
As the one-year anniversary of the formation of a tent city in Regina’s Core Community Park approaches, a petition is calling on the City of Regina to commit to ending the homelessness crisis.
-
Man with ties to Moose Jaw currently at large: police
The Moose Jaw Police Service is advising the public of a safety concern, stemming from a wanted man with ties to the city.
-
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Ottawa
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Sutcliffe pledging to keep to a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax cap if elected mayor of Ottawa
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he would hold property tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent in the first two years of his term, if he is elected mayor of Ottawa.
-
Quebec police appealing to hunters and hikers to keep eye out for missing Ottawa man
Quebec provincial police are appealing to the public, especially hunters and hikers, to look for signs of an Ottawa man who went missing in the Pontiac region.
Saskatoon
-
Police search for final suspect in Saskatoon woman's presumed death
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two more people with first-degree murder in the presumed homicide of a missing woman.
-
Sask. Parks extend camping reservations to fall, winter seasons
Saskatchewan Parks has extended camping reservations at 13 provincial parks, due to increased demand.
-
Amid shortage, some Saskatoon pharmacies can make Children's Tylenol alternative from scratch
As a widespread shortage of Children's Tylenol continues, some parents in Saskatoon are turning to compounding pharmacies for help.