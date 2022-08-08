Montreal mayor requests independent investigation into cancellation of Pride parade

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estate

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. A person familiar with the matter said the action was related to a probe of whether Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps during the final remarks during Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon