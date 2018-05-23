Changed: Jacques Cartier Bridge will not close Thursday night
The plan to light up the Jacques-Cartier Bridge would cost $39.5 million.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:57PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:41PM EDT
A reminder to all drivers: the Jacques Cartier Bridge will close completely to traffic Wednesday May 23, and Thursday May 31st for the replacement of bottom chords.
A planned closure for the night of Thursday May 24 was cancelled.
Lanes will start to close as of 11:30 p.m., and will be completely closed in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m. Emergency vehicles, however, will still be allowed to traverse the bridge.
Partial lane closures are also planned on upcoming weekends.