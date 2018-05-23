

CTV Montreal





A reminder to all drivers: the Jacques Cartier Bridge will close completely to traffic Wednesday May 23, and Thursday May 31st for the replacement of bottom chords.

A planned closure for the night of Thursday May 24 was cancelled.

Lanes will start to close as of 11:30 p.m., and will be completely closed in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m. Emergency vehicles, however, will still be allowed to traverse the bridge.

Partial lane closures are also planned on upcoming weekends.