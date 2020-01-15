Champlain Bridge bike path and walkway closed again
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:06AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:08AM EST
The new Samuel de Champlain bridge is seen with the old bridge in the background in Montreal on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- The multiuse path on the Samuel de Champlain Bridge has been temporarily closed, just 18 hours after it was reopened.
Officials made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, but did not give details as to why it needed to be blocked off.
The path was previously closed at the end of December due to snowfall and freezing rain.
When the track was initially opened, the goal was to allow cyclists and pedestrians the ability to travel between Nuns' Island and the south shore all year long.