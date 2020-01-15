MONTREAL -- The multiuse path on the Samuel de Champlain Bridge has been temporarily closed, just 18 hours after it was reopened.

Officials made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, but did not give details as to why it needed to be blocked off.

The path was previously closed at the end of December due to snowfall and freezing rain.

When the track was initially opened, the goal was to allow cyclists and pedestrians the ability to travel between Nuns' Island and the south shore all year long.