MONTREAL -- The brave cyclists and pedestrians hoping to cross from the Island of Montreal to the South Shore now have a route option as the Samuel de Champlain Bridge multi-use path opened on Monday.

Cyclists cheered, poured celbratory drinks and raced across the bridge once workers at 1 p.m. lowered a barrier, officially opening the path.

Opening of the Samuel De Champlain multi-use path on December, 23rd 2019 at 1PM https://t.co/nvdJDwQfSb pic.twitter.com/yY5jSRjlhQ — Nouveau Champlain (@nouv_champlain) December 20, 2019

The Signature on the Saint Lawrence (SSL) announced that cyclists and pedestrians can use the path all year long to bike or walk from Nuns' Island to the La Riveraine bike path on the South Shore.

Four lookout areas along the path offer panoramic views of Montreal.

Motorcycles, motorized scooters and other motor vehicles are not permitted on the pathway and cyclists are asked to respect the 20 KM/H speed limit.

Heavy snowfalls and icy conditions may result in closures that will be announced on the SSL site.