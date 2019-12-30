Samuel de Champlain bike path closed – one week after opening
The new Samuel de Champlain bridge is seen with the old bridge in the background in Montreal on Monday, June 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL -- The Samuel de Champlain multi-use path will be completely closed to the public Monday – exactly one week after it was opened to pedestrians, cyclists and the like.
According to the bridge’s Twitter account, the span will be blocked off as of 12 p.m. It is expected to remain closed until at least the end of day Tuesday.
Officials are blaming the snowfall and freezing rain warnings that are in effect for the Greater Montreal area.
The expected tumultuous mix of sleet, ice and wind could bring between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow to the region.
The path will be reopened once “our operation and maintenance teams can ensure it is safe to be used by cyclists and pedestrians,” officials said.