MONTREAL -- The Samuel de Champlain multi-use path will be completely closed to the public Monday – exactly one week after it was opened to pedestrians, cyclists and the like.

According to the bridge’s Twitter account, the span will be blocked off as of 12 p.m. It is expected to remain closed until at least the end of day Tuesday.

❌��‍♂️Fermeture de la piste multifonctionnelle du pont Samuel-De Champlain du lundi 30 au mardi 31 décembre 2019 ��‍♂️❌https://t.co/EVlcE6NclI — Nouveau Champlain (@nouv_champlain) December 30, 2019

Officials are blaming the snowfall and freezing rain warnings that are in effect for the Greater Montreal area.

The expected tumultuous mix of sleet, ice and wind could bring between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow to the region.

The path will be reopened once “our operation and maintenance teams can ensure it is safe to be used by cyclists and pedestrians,” officials said.