MONTREAL
Montreal

    • CF Montreal striker Matias Coccaro out 8-10 weeks with injury

    CF Montreal's Matias Coccaro Cóccaro holds his lower leg during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Seattle. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lindsey Wasson) CF Montreal's Matias Coccaro Cóccaro holds his lower leg during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Seattle. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Lindsey Wasson)
    Share

    This weekend, CF Montreal will have to put their depth to the test with forwards Matias Coccaro, Josef Martinez and Mahala Opoku all out with injuries.

    Coccaro will miss eight to 10 weeks with an undisclosed injury sustained in last Saturday's 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.

    He exited in the 26th minute after appearing to hurt his right leg earlier in the match.

    Martinez, who had a goal and an assist in the match, limped out of training Wednesday and will be absent as Montreal hosts Orlando City SC on Saturday.

    Head coach Laurent Courtois says the injury is less serious, but the team is being cautious.

    Courtois says forward Mahala Opoku (ankle) is nearing a return from his injury sustained March 2 against Dallas.

    Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, also a striker, has recovered from a knee injury that kept him out since March 10 but hasn't reached the match fitness to feature Saturday, Courtois says.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News