CF Montreal striker Matias Coccaro out 8-10 weeks with injury

This weekend, CF Montreal will have to put their depth to the test with forwards Matias Coccaro, Josef Martinez and Mahala Opoku all out with injuries.

Coccaro will miss eight to 10 weeks with an undisclosed injury sustained in last Saturday's 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.

He exited in the 26th minute after appearing to hurt his right leg earlier in the match.

Martinez, who had a goal and an assist in the match, limped out of training Wednesday and will be absent as Montreal hosts Orlando City SC on Saturday.

Head coach Laurent Courtois says the injury is less serious, but the team is being cautious.

Courtois says forward Mahala Opoku (ankle) is nearing a return from his injury sustained March 2 against Dallas.

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, also a striker, has recovered from a knee injury that kept him out since March 10 but hasn't reached the match fitness to feature Saturday, Courtois says.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.