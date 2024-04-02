CF Montreal's Waterman fined for failing to leave pitch in timely manner

MONTREAL
    Referee Ramy Touchan issues a red card to CF Montreal centre back Joel Waterman, which was later overturned on review, during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Washington. Major League Soccer fined CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman an undisclosed amount Tuesday for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in last Saturday’s match against D.C. United. (Nathan Howard/THE Canadian Press/AP) Referee Ramy Touchan issues a red card to CF Montreal centre back Joel Waterman, which was later overturned on review, during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against D.C. United, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Washington. Major League Soccer fined CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman an undisclosed amount Tuesday for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in last Saturday’s match against D.C. United. (Nathan Howard/THE Canadian Press/AP)
    Major League Soccer fined CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman an undisclosed amount Tuesday for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in last Saturday's match against D.C. United.

    Waterman initially received a red card in the 55th minute for slide-tackling in D.C. midfielder Theodore Ku-DiPietro's direction from behind.

    The foul was reduced to a yellow card after review by a video assistant referee, but only after Waterman stood on the pitch pleading his case to the officials for over a minute.

    Montreal lost the match 1-0 courtesy of an 84th-minute winner from Pedro Santos.

    Waterman, a 28-year-old Canadian international, has played 90 minutes in all five of Montreal's games this season.

    Montreal plays the Seattle Sounders on Saturday to wrap up a season-opening six-game road trip.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 2, 2024.

