CF Montreal's Waterman fined for failing to leave pitch in timely manner

Major League Soccer fined CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman an undisclosed amount Tuesday for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in last Saturday's match against D.C. United.

Waterman initially received a red card in the 55th minute for slide-tackling in D.C. midfielder Theodore Ku-DiPietro's direction from behind.

The foul was reduced to a yellow card after review by a video assistant referee, but only after Waterman stood on the pitch pleading his case to the officials for over a minute.

Montreal lost the match 1-0 courtesy of an 84th-minute winner from Pedro Santos.

Waterman, a 28-year-old Canadian international, has played 90 minutes in all five of Montreal's games this season.

Montreal plays the Seattle Sounders on Saturday to wrap up a season-opening six-game road trip.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 2, 2024.