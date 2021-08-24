MONTREAL -- CF Montreal announced that central defender Robert Thorkelsson underwent successful surgery Tuesday morning to repair a sports hernia in his left adductor muscle and his recovery period will be eight to 12 weeks.

The club also announced that striker Romell Quioto has been selected by the Honduran national team for the next three Concacaf qualifying games for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Honduras will face Canada on Sept. 2 at BMO Field in Toronto, followed by El Salvador on Sept. 5 and the United States on Sept. 8.

Quioto has scored two goals in 10 games, including nine starts, with CF Montreal this season.

Montreal centre back Aljaz Struna has also been called up for his national team and will play with Slovenia for three World Cup qualifying games.

Thorkelsson has yet to appear in a CF Montreal uniform. In a statement, Athletics Director Olivier Renard says he was aware of the defender's injury when he was acquired on June 27.

"We were hoping he would get back on his feet, but the pain is still there and we preferred to proceed with the surgery now," he said.

The 19-year-old had been playing with Breidablik Kopavogur in Iceland's top division since 2020.