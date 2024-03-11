CF Montreal continues strong start to season with 3-2 win over Messi-less Miami

CF Montreal continued its good start to the season with a 3-2 win over Inter Miami on Sunday at Chase Stadium.

CF Montreal (2-0-1) came to Miami looking to win a second straight game after defeating FC Dallas 2-1 on March 2.

Inter Miami lost their first game of the season, but beat Orlando City SC 5-0 in their last encounter.

Fernando Alvarez, Matías Cóccaro and Sunusi Ibrahim scored for CF Montreal.

Leonardo Campana and Jordi Alba replied for Inter Miami (2-1-1), who were playing without international star Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, watches from his sideline box during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell, The Associated Press)

Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez started the game as substitutes.

CF Montreal controlled the ball well in the early stages of the game and had a corner kick at the end of the sixth minute.

Mathieu Choinière crossed nicely to Cóccaro, who was unable to get a good shot away and lost his balance in the process.